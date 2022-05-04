Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 279,600 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

ANVS stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,964. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.11. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in Annovis Bio by 9.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Annovis Bio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Annovis Bio by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annovis Bio (Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.