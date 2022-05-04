Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 279,600 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
ANVS stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,964. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.11. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Annovis Bio (Get Rating)
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
