APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:APG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 97,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,952. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

Get APi Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,764 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of APi Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 650,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in APi Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in APi Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 62,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in APi Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About APi Group (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.