APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:APG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 97,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,952. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,764 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of APi Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 650,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in APi Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in APi Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 62,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in APi Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period.
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
