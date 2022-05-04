AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPHGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

APPH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. 189,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,609. The company has a market cap of $353.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

In related news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,291,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 76,745 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 60,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth $283,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 53,985 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPH. Barclays cut their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Earnings History for AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

