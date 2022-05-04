ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Down 18.8% in April

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 283,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

In other ARCA biopharma news, insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 23,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,243.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,144,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 249,383 shares of company stock valued at $569,997. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 238.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 311,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

