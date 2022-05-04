ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSIY opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa (Get Rating)
