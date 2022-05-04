Ardelyx (ARDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ardelyx to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ardelyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 76,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.