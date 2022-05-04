Argent Trust Co Has $297,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Argent Trust Co cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.74 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -603.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.42) to £111 ($138.66) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.17) to £115 ($143.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($143.66) to £120 ($149.91) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

