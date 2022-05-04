Argent Trust Co Invests $282,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CADE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

