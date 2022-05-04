Argent Trust Co Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $230.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

