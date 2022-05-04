Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Arista Networks stock opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.74. Arista Networks has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $148.57.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 679,823 shares of company stock valued at $82,150,880. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Arista Networks by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.19.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

