Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.
Arista Networks stock opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.74. Arista Networks has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $148.57.
In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 679,823 shares of company stock valued at $82,150,880. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.19.
About Arista Networks (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.