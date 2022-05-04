Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSE AHH traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. 32,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,841. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

