Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.90 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share.

NYSE AHT traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,158. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $263.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

AHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 120,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 255,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 276,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 68,024 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

