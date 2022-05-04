Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.90 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share.
NYSE AHT traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,158. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $263.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.
AHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.