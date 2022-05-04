Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 464.80% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.88. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Several research firms have commented on AWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

