Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,052,000 after buying an additional 270,119 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 15.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.67. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

