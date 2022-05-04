Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $127.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $209.17. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

