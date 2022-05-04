Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,069 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 62,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 195,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 69,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,128,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,601,098. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

