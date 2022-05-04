Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $401.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.52 and a 200-day moving average of $386.90. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $299.77 and a one year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.