Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,701 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.76. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

