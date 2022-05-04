Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 658 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 51.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,209,000 after buying an additional 197,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.61.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

