Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 928 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

FLT opened at $248.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.31 and its 200 day moving average is $238.51. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

