Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $208.62 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average of $241.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

