Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,214 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,255,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,487,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

