Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AIZ traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,784. Assurant has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

