Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 4,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 976,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after purchasing an additional 276,567 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

