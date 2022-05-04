Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atlassian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 16.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 81.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Atlassian by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $223.54 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $207.83 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.89.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

