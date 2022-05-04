Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Up 30.3% in April

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. Atos has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEXAY. HSBC lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($46.32) to €35.50 ($37.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($30.53) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($29.47) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

