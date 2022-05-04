Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AUS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 2,349,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,478. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at about $27,367,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

