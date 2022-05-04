AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

