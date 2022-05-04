Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 206,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Crane purchased 39,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXLA. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Axcella Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.