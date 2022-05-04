Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 5.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.59. 14,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,262,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 323.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Azul by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

