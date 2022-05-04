B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gaia in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GAIA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.59. Gaia has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

