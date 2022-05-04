Bancreek Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,096 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,159,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

