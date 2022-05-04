Bancreek Capital Management LP Takes $3.40 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. S&P Global makes up 3.2% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.32. 3,714,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,315. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.67 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.57 and a 200 day moving average of $426.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

