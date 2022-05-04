Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 1,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.