Barclays Cuts Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,023.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $833.71.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 393,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,184. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.