Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target Increased to GBX 200 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.60.

Shares of BCS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,298. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Barclays by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 909,968 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Barclays by 2,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barclays by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

