Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420,837 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 440,189 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 2.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $121,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.77.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. 1,512,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,060,549. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

