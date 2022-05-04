Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,306 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 63,362 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

NYSE GOLD opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

