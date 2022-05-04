Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.85

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVNRY. Cowen cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)
Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.
