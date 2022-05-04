Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Baxter International has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

