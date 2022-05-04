Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lessened by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.26. 14,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,436. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

