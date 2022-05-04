Beecher Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 904 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beecher Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Beecher Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in Alphabet by 36.5% during the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 597,733 shares of company stock valued at $153,146,891. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $19.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,362.59. 1,059,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,634.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,768.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

