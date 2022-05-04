Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BHIL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,352. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

