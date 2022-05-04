Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 51,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $602.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.11. Betterware de Mexico has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Betterware de Mexico ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.36). Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 99.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.83 million. Research analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

