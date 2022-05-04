BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 61.8% annually over the last three years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,632,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 965,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 168,779 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BGC Partners by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 781,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 573,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BGC Partners by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 51,774 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 79,790 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

