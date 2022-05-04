BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 8.8%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 3,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 666,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBAI shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

