BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Trading Down 6.4%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.95. 25,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 90,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 58.98 and a current ratio of 58.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

In other BioRestorative Therapies news, CFO Robert Eugene Kristal acquired 7,600 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,396.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,396. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 46,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $262,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 254,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,355.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 165,885 shares of company stock worth $856,030 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

