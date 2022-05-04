BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $31,549.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,125,588,280 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

