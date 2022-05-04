BitSend (BSD) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

BitSend (BSD) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. BitSend has a total market cap of $68,976.29 and approximately $66.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00233108 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015945 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.26 or 0.00513821 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,169,784 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.