BlackLine (BL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect BlackLine to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BL opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

